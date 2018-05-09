Real Estate
276 ossington avenue toronto

Rental of the week: 276 Ossington Avenue

I love it when a place manages to combine the charm and quirk of an old Victorian house with modern design. This house has managed to do it perfectly.276 ossington avenue torontoThe newly renovated unit has a zebra-wood kitchen with sleek stainless steel appliances.

276 ossington avenue torontoThe main floor is open-concept, has gorgeous hardwood floors and a really cute stained glass window. I also love the wood burning stove in the corner of the living room. It just adds even more character to the place.  

276 ossington avenue torontoBecause it is an old house, the bedrooms and bathrooms are on the small side but storage space is definitely creative.

276 ossington avenue torontoThe best part about this house is the rooftop patio with built-in speakers. It gives you the luxury of not needing to fight for a spot at the patio bars on Ossington during the summer. You can enjoy that beer in peace.

Specs
Good For

A professional couple or a young family who loves the Trinity-Bellwoods vibe.

Move On If

You don’t want to live on a main road. Living right on Ossington means it will likely be quite loud with all the bars, clubs, restaurants and cars.

276 ossington avenue toronto

