228 wineva avenue toronto

House of the week: 228 Wineva Avenue

It was love at first sight when I saw this house. Its white panelling makes it stand out like a shining light in a sea of brown brick houses.

228 wineva avenue toronto

The interior is very modern and minimalist. The main floor is open plan and the design transitions easily from room to room, while allowing for plenty of natural light throughout the home.

228 wineva avenue torontoThe kitchen is so sleek with its integrated appliances. And bonus — because the house was completely redone, it comes with all new Bosch appliances.

228 wineva avenue torontoThe only thing I’m not a huge fan of is the bar under the stairs. I don’t love when functional spaces are under stairs, (mostly for fear of accidentally smacking my head) but I have to commend them for their creative use of space.

228 wineva avenue torontoThe family room is an extension of the kitchen and it is a bit small. The biggest couch you can get in the space is a loveseat, definitely not built for giant parties.

228 wineva avenue torontoBut fret not, there’s a large rec room in the basement for all your party needs. The basement also has a roughed-in kitchen if you wanted to rent it out. (Extra income anyone?)

228 wineva avenue torontoOn the second floor is the bedrooms. They’re bright, spacious and all have custom-built closet spaces.

228 wineva avenue torontoThe true gem of this house is the third-floor master bedroom. It comes complete with a walk-out to a private rooftop terrace, full en suite dressing room with custom built-in organization and an absolutely dreamy five-piece en suite bath.

228 wineva avenue toronto As for outdoor space, 228 Wineva Avenue has very manicured backyard, complete with built-in planters. There’s not too much room for free-styling, as most of the backyard is taken up by a large patio. 

This does mean you’re left with minimal lawn space. This could be good or bad depending on your feelings about grass.

228 wineva avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 228 Wineva Ave.
  • Price: $1,999,000
  • Lot Size: 24.37x123.00 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 92
  • Transit Score: 85
  • Listing agent: Alex Brott
  • Listing ID: E4129015
228 wineva avenue torontoGood For

A family who likes modern living. This place underwent a gorgeous renovation and has enough bedrooms and bathrooms to guarantee no battles over morning showers. I can’t think of a better family abode.

228 wineva avenue torontoMove On If

You want more lawn space for the kids to run around and play on. While the backyard is lovely I wouldn't’ say it’s the most slipn'slide-friendly.

228 wineva avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

