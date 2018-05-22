House of the week: 228 Wineva Avenue

It was love at first sight when I saw this house. Its white panelling makes it stand out like a shining light in a sea of brown brick houses.

The interior is very modern and minimalist. The main floor is open plan and the design transitions easily from room to room, while allowing for plenty of natural light throughout the home.

The kitchen is so sleek with its integrated appliances. And bonus — because the house was completely redone, it comes with all new Bosch appliances.

The only thing I’m not a huge fan of is the bar under the stairs. I don’t love when functional spaces are under stairs, (mostly for fear of accidentally smacking my head) but I have to commend them for their creative use of space.

The family room is an extension of the kitchen and it is a bit small. The biggest couch you can get in the space is a loveseat, definitely not built for giant parties.

But fret not, there’s a large rec room in the basement for all your party needs. The basement also has a roughed-in kitchen if you wanted to rent it out. (Extra income anyone?)

On the second floor is the bedrooms. They’re bright, spacious and all have custom-built closet spaces.

The true gem of this house is the third-floor master bedroom. It comes complete with a walk-out to a private rooftop terrace, full en suite dressing room with custom built-in organization and an absolutely dreamy five-piece en suite bath.

As for outdoor space, 228 Wineva Avenue has very manicured backyard, complete with built-in planters. There’s not too much room for free-styling, as most of the backyard is taken up by a large patio.

This does mean you’re left with minimal lawn space. This could be good or bad depending on your feelings about grass.

Specs

Address: 228 Wineva Ave.

Price: $1,999,000

Lot Size: 24.37x123.00 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 92

Transit Score: 85

Listing agent: Alex Brott

Listing ID: E4129015

Good For

A family who likes modern living. This place underwent a gorgeous renovation and has enough bedrooms and bathrooms to guarantee no battles over morning showers. I can’t think of a better family abode.

Move On If

You want more lawn space for the kids to run around and play on. While the backyard is lovely I wouldn't’ say it’s the most slipn'slide-friendly.