Condo of the week: 50 Bartlett Avenue

This Toronto loft used to be home to a yarn factory and it's positively brimming with character. From the exposed brick walls to the eclectic light fixtures, I’ve never seen a condo quite this unique.

The custom interior design work was done by teb Interiors Inc. and the home features soaring vaulted ceilings, an extended kitchen and there’s an upgrade in just about every single room.

The kitchen is outfitted with all the latest appliances, but is probably the most boring part of this unit. It looks so pedestrian in comparison to everything else.

The master bedroom has a huge glass wall that looks out over the living room and, while the decor isn’t really my style, it is captivating.

My favourite part of this place is the master bedroom’s en suite bathroom. The listing calls it “Instagramable” and it truly is. The exposed brick combined with the spa-like features make it look like the bathrooms I look at wistfully on Pinterest.

The second bedroom is spacious and comes with its own en suite, albeit not as picture perfect as the master bedroom’s.

The townhouse also comes with a 233-square-foot rooftop terrace, so all your summer party needs are just a flight of stairs away.

Specs

Address: TH16 - 50 Bartlett Avenue

Price: $1,985,000

Bedrooms: 2+1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 89

Transit Score: 90

Maintenance Fees: $730.60 monthly

Listing agent: Joshua Jean-Baptiste

Listing ID: W4121019

Good For

An eccentric couple who will embrace the unique features of the home.

Move On If

You want a more conventional interior design. It’s unclear if all the custom features come with the place but if you hate it all then you’re going to have to replace a lot of stuff.