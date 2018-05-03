Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
373 sorauren avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 373 Sorauren Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Located in the heart of Roncesvalles Village, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome is a Scandinavian dream.373 sorauren avenue toronto

The simple interior design, coupled with the exposed concrete ceilings and huge floor-to-ceiling windows, makes this unit beautifully modern and bright.  

373 sorauren avenue torontoThe kitchen, dining, and living areas are all open-concept, so there’s lots of room to move about. The kitchen is very minimalist, to the point where it’s definitely lacking in storage space. I guess it could be motivation to de-clutter?

373 sorauren avenue torontoThe master bedroom is filled with natural light, thanks to a giant window that looks out onto the street. You’d definitely want to close the blinds before changing, otherwise you risk giving your neighbours an interesting view.

373 sorauren avenue toronto The other two bedrooms are spacious enough to fit double beds, but all the bedrooms seem to be a bit short on closet space. There are no walk-in closets here.

373 sorauren avenue torontoThe condo has an outdoor terrace with connections for water and barbecue so you can entertain in the summer.

373 sorauren avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 373 Sorauren Ave.
  • Price: $1,199,900
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 88
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Maintenance Fees: $674.74 monthly
  • Listing agent: Avryll McNair
  • Listing ID: W4107283
373 sorauren avenue torontoGood For

A small family or professional couple who have eschewed the consumerist lifestyle.

373 sorauren avenue toronto Move On If

You aren’t ready to KonMari your life to fit the strict minimalist standards set by this space. While there are some clever storage aspects throughout the house, you definitely can’t get away with a mild hoarding habit.373 sorauren avenue toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Will Doyle Photography

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto home prices take another tumble

Condo of the week: 373 Sorauren Avenue

Rental of the week: 39 Sherbourne Street

House of the week: 318 Monarch Park Avenue

Sold! This is what a $2 million house looks like in Toronto

Toronto condo sales take a dramatic drop as prices rise

Condo of the week: 43 Hanna Avenue

Toronto construction sites are getting an artistic makeover