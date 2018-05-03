Condo of the week: 373 Sorauren Avenue

Located in the heart of Roncesvalles Village, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome is a Scandinavian dream.

The simple interior design, coupled with the exposed concrete ceilings and huge floor-to-ceiling windows, makes this unit beautifully modern and bright.

The kitchen, dining, and living areas are all open-concept, so there’s lots of room to move about. The kitchen is very minimalist, to the point where it’s definitely lacking in storage space. I guess it could be motivation to de-clutter?

The master bedroom is filled with natural light, thanks to a giant window that looks out onto the street. You’d definitely want to close the blinds before changing, otherwise you risk giving your neighbours an interesting view.

The other two bedrooms are spacious enough to fit double beds, but all the bedrooms seem to be a bit short on closet space. There are no walk-in closets here.

The condo has an outdoor terrace with connections for water and barbecue so you can entertain in the summer.

Specs

Address: 373 Sorauren Ave.

Price: $1,199,900

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 88

Transit Score: 97

Maintenance Fees: $674.74 monthly

Listing agent: Avryll McNair

Listing ID: W4107283

Good For

A small family or professional couple who have eschewed the consumerist lifestyle.

Move On If

You aren’t ready to KonMari your life to fit the strict minimalist standards set by this space. While there are some clever storage aspects throughout the house, you definitely can’t get away with a mild hoarding habit.