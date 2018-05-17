Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
120 rosedale heights drive toronto

Condo of the week: 120 Rosedale Heights Drive

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

When so many of Toronto’s condos are a glass box in the sky, it’s nice to find a condo with a bit of character.

120 rosedale heights drive toronto This Moore Park home was transformed in to a stunning one level condo. Renovated by Melody Duron, it has the feel of a New York walk-up (sans stairs of course) with the leaded windows and stone fireplace.

120 rosedale heights drive torontoThe kitchen, dining and living area are open concept and bright thanks to the many windows.

120 rosedale heights drive toronto I love the white cabinets in the kitchen. They give off a bit of a modern farmhouse vibe.

120 rosedale heights drive toronto As the unit is mostly all on one floor the three bedrooms are just down the hall and they’re all quite spacious.

120 rosedale heights drive toronto The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. It also has a really unique accent wall that looks like old barn board.

120 rosedale heights drive torontoThere’s some extra room downstairs in the basement with a recreation room and storage so you won’t only be relegated to the main floor.

120 rosedale heights drive torontoThere’s also a great private garden out back. There’s no grass but there are trees for shade and there’s also a really nice water fountain.

120 rosedale heights drive toronto Specs
120 rosedale heights drive torontoGood For

A family that kinda wants a house but still wants the perks of condo living. This condo is the best alternative to a bungalow without having to do any of the property upkeep yourself.

120 rosedale heights drive toronto Move On If

You’re a fan of walking as a mode of transportation. Unfortunately, Moore Park is in a very car-dependent zone so there will be no leisurely strolls to grab a carton of milk on a Sunday.

120 rosedale heights drive toronto

Thanks to BosleyReal Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

heapsestrin.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 120 Rosedale Heights Drive

The top 5 new luxury condos in Toronto

Rental of the week: 20 Blue Jays Way

Wave inspired condo coming to Toronto's waterfront

House of the week: 112 Ridley Boulevard

This is what's replacing Toronto's old downtown youth hostel

Infamous Toronto rooming house could soon look like a giant sailboat

Condo replacing 7-Eleven in Toronto