Condo of the week: 120 Rosedale Heights Drive

When so many of Toronto’s condos are a glass box in the sky, it’s nice to find a condo with a bit of character.

This Moore Park home was transformed in to a stunning one level condo. Renovated by Melody Duron, it has the feel of a New York walk-up (sans stairs of course) with the leaded windows and stone fireplace.

The kitchen, dining and living area are open concept and bright thanks to the many windows.

I love the white cabinets in the kitchen. They give off a bit of a modern farmhouse vibe.

As the unit is mostly all on one floor the three bedrooms are just down the hall and they’re all quite spacious.

The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. It also has a really unique accent wall that looks like old barn board.

There’s some extra room downstairs in the basement with a recreation room and storage so you won’t only be relegated to the main floor.

There’s also a great private garden out back. There’s no grass but there are trees for shade and there’s also a really nice water fountain.

Specs

Good For

A family that kinda wants a house but still wants the perks of condo living. This condo is the best alternative to a bungalow without having to do any of the property upkeep yourself.

Move On If

You’re a fan of walking as a mode of transportation. Unfortunately, Moore Park is in a very car-dependent zone so there will be no leisurely strolls to grab a carton of milk on a Sunday.