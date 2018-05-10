Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1 columbus ave toronto

Condo of the week: 1 Columbus Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Inside this former Roncesvalles area baseball glove factory is a gorgeous 3-bedroom condo with vintage posts and beams, exposed brick and wood ceilings.

1 columbus ave torontoOne of the exposed brick walls has graffiti on it and I’m not sure if this is cool or just trying too hard.

1 columbus ave torontoThe kitchen is a bit of a gutter alley; so don’t expect to have more than two people at a time in there.

1 columbus ave torontoBut the living and dining room are open-concept so the apartment feels airy and spacious.

1 columbus ave torontoThe bedrooms are surprisingly large and two have spa-like en-suite bathrooms.

1 columbus ave torontoThe only big downside to this place is that there isn’t any outdoor space. So if you need fresh air it looks like you’re going to have to stick your head out a window. 

1 columbus ave torontoSpecs
  
1 columbus ave torontoGood For

A small family who isn’t ready to move to the suburbs yet. This 2270 square foot apartment spread out over three floors offers enough living space to comfortably fit a family but has that inner-city vibe that lets you ignore the inevitable relocation to suburbia for just a little while longer.

  1 columbus ave toronto

Move On If

You want outdoor space. This place doesn’t even have a balcony, and for more than $2 million you could definitely get a house with a backyard or at least a condo with a balcony.1 columbus ave toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Caralyn Ing

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

The price of luxury homes in Toronto keeps going down

Condo of the week: 1 Columbus Avenue

One of Toronto's ugliest homes is on the market for $4 million

Rental of the week: 276 Ossington Avenue

Condo might be built on top of landmark building at Queen and University

House of the week: 3 Austin Crescent

Toronto's stuck crane is finally coming down

Sold! Stunning Toronto home goes for just under asking