Condo of the week: 1 Columbus Avenue

Inside this former Roncesvalles area baseball glove factory is a gorgeous 3-bedroom condo with vintage posts and beams, exposed brick and wood ceilings.

One of the exposed brick walls has graffiti on it and I’m not sure if this is cool or just trying too hard.

The kitchen is a bit of a gutter alley; so don’t expect to have more than two people at a time in there.

But the living and dining room are open-concept so the apartment feels airy and spacious.

The bedrooms are surprisingly large and two have spa-like en-suite bathrooms.

The only big downside to this place is that there isn’t any outdoor space. So if you need fresh air it looks like you’re going to have to stick your head out a window.

Specs

Good For

A small family who isn’t ready to move to the suburbs yet. This 2270 square foot apartment spread out over three floors offers enough living space to comfortably fit a family but has that inner-city vibe that lets you ignore the inevitable relocation to suburbia for just a little while longer.

Move On If

You want outdoor space. This place doesn’t even have a balcony, and for more than $2 million you could definitely get a house with a backyard or at least a condo with a balcony.