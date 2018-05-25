Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
385 Wellesley Street toronto

Sold! Cute Toronto row house goes for $200K over asking

Sometimes you can tell just from the outside that a place is going to be stunning. This Victorian Cabbagetown home was fully renovated and they did a bang-up job of it.

385 Wellesley Street E toronto

Inside it’s all modern contemporary open concept living. The 10-foot ceilings on the main level, plus the big bay window and sleek design elements evoke loft-like living, wrapped in vintage Victorian charm.

385 Wellesley Street E torontoThe place is three storeys. My favourite is the third-storey master bedroom that walks out onto a balcony.

385 Wellesley Street E torontoThe master bedroom comes complete with his and hers walk-in closets and a showstopper of an en suite bathroom. The dark oak hardwood floors combined with the old-school freestanding tub is so luxurious!

385 Wellesley Street E torontoThe second floor offers three bedrooms, a four piece bathroom and a powder room. One of the bedrooms at the top of the stairs was converted into a media room.

385 Wellesley Street E torontoThere’s more living space in the basement with a large recreation room and some additional storage closets.

385 Wellesley Street E torontoBut as with every place, there’s always a weak point and for this house it’s the outdoor space. There is absolutely no lawn and the patios remind me of a treehouse. For $2 million I would haved hope there would be something other than a deck as a backyard.

385 Wellesley Street E torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 385 Wellesley Street East
  • Type: Row House
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 16 x 93 feet
  • Realtor: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
  • Hit the market at: $1,798,000
  • Sold for: $2,000,000
385 Wellesley Street E torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

It’s a fully renovated 1900’s Victorian house in a great location. Houses like this always end up selling for around $2 million.

385 Wellesley Street E toronto Was it worth it?

Definitely! It’s hard to go wrong with a beautifully-upgraded character home.385 Wellesley Street E toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

