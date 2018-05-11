Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
233 castlefield ave toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for $370K over asking

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto real estate market never ceases to baffle me. One week they’re saying the housing market is slumping and the next a random house sells for $1,165,000 in six days.

233 castlefield ave torontoThis Yonge and Eglinton house got a crazy amount of attention in the short time it was listed. According to the realtor, it racked up over 2,100 hits on the MLS listing, 41 outside broker showings, 76 groups of people through the weekend open houses and five registered offers.

233 castlefield avenue torontoWhile it’s not a bad house, I don’t think it deserved this amount of attention. The living room seems spacious enough and has some nice large windows letting in some natural light.

233 castlefield avenue torontoThe kitchen seems small and in desperate need of some new cabinets and countertops.

233 castlefield avenue torontoThe upstairs bedrooms are nothing to write home about, even the master bedroom is meh.

233 castlefield avenue torontoThe bathrooms also seem in need of an upgrade.

233 castlefield avenue torontoThe basement has your typical rec room, laundry room and extra bedroom.

233 castlefield avenue torontoAs far as outdoor space goes, there’s a private backyard but as the pictures were taken in the dead of winter, it’s hard to say if it’s nice or not.

233 castlefield avenue torontoRegardless of the ordinary nature of the home, the owners who bought the house back in 2015 for just over $800,000 are now sitting pretty with that 44 per cent increase in price.

233 castlefield avenue toronto The Essentials
  • Address: 233 Castlefield Avenue
  • Type: Semi-detached house
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Size: 19.58 x 133.45 feet
  • Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $795,000
  • Sold for: $1,165,000
233 castlefield ave torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

I honestly have no idea why this house sold for $1.17 million. Maybe for the location? I mean it certainly wasn’t for a stunning renovation job. According to the realtor, the only change made to the home was a conversion from hot water oil heat to a natural gas boiler.

233 castlefield ave toronto Was it worth it?

I personally don’t think so. Even if you do a ton of renovations the house is average at best. But maybe I’m missing something.233 castlefield avenue toronto

Lead photo by

The Print Market

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo replacing 7-Eleven in Toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for $370K over asking

This is what $700K gets you in Toronto right now

The price of luxury homes in Toronto keeps going down

Condo of the week: 1 Columbus Avenue

One of Toronto's ugliest homes is on the market for $4 million

Rental of the week: 276 Ossington Avenue

Condo might be built on top of landmark building at Queen and University