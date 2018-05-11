Sold! Toronto home goes for $370K over asking

The Toronto real estate market never ceases to baffle me. One week they’re saying the housing market is slumping and the next a random house sells for $1,165,000 in six days.

This Yonge and Eglinton house got a crazy amount of attention in the short time it was listed. According to the realtor, it racked up over 2,100 hits on the MLS listing, 41 outside broker showings, 76 groups of people through the weekend open houses and five registered offers.

While it’s not a bad house, I don’t think it deserved this amount of attention. The living room seems spacious enough and has some nice large windows letting in some natural light.

The kitchen seems small and in desperate need of some new cabinets and countertops.

The upstairs bedrooms are nothing to write home about, even the master bedroom is meh.

The bathrooms also seem in need of an upgrade.

The basement has your typical rec room, laundry room and extra bedroom.

As far as outdoor space goes, there’s a private backyard but as the pictures were taken in the dead of winter, it’s hard to say if it’s nice or not.

Regardless of the ordinary nature of the home, the owners who bought the house back in 2015 for just over $800,000 are now sitting pretty with that 44 per cent increase in price.

The Essentials

Address: 233 Castlefield Avenue

Type: Semi-detached house

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Size: 19.58 x 133.45 feet

Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage

Hit the market at: $795,000

Sold for: $1,165,000

Why it sold for what it did?

I honestly have no idea why this house sold for $1.17 million. Maybe for the location? I mean it certainly wasn’t for a stunning renovation job. According to the realtor, the only change made to the home was a conversion from hot water oil heat to a natural gas boiler.

Was it worth it?

I personally don’t think so. Even if you do a ton of renovations the house is average at best. But maybe I’m missing something.