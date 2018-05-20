This is the most expensive condo in Toronto right now

Welcome to the fabulous lives of Toronto's rich and famous. Peel back a curtain on this $31.5 million penthouse in Yorkville to reveal exactly what luxury looks like. This two-floor 10,200-square-foot palace — with a concierge — has everything you could ever want.

Created in the 1960s by architect Philip Johnson, this condo has 5000-square-feet of terraces, perfect for hosting all the hottest society events. Except for two, all of the rooms in this condo open on to terraces.

Just look at that sweeping staircase that seamlessly blends the two floors in a blanket of beige.

The creamy colour palette in the living room gives the space a very luxurious feel that's complemented nicely by the wooden and glass accents.

The pops of colour in the kitchen break up the neutrals just enough to keep the space lively, without making it overpowering. I do have to say, for such an expensive property I would have expected a much larger kitchen space to get all Top Chef in.

The dining room has a sort of water theme to it, complete with a soft blue area rug, waterfall painting and gorgeous leafy chandelier.

There's no need to end the party, this condo has three bedrooms — this one with two beds — making it an epic place to house overnight guests. Two of the bedrooms also boast walk-in closets, so there will always be enough space to store your splurges.

While this bathroom — one of six — is beautiful in photos, I have to imagine it would get a bit chilly on the feet during those cold winter mornings.

Finally, a space to keep all of your many leather-bound books.

And you can just forget hitting the GoodLife with everyone else, this home has it's own home gym. With all the money you're saving in gym fees, it's practically a steal.

Like, look at that view, that expansive patio, that greenery. What more could you want?