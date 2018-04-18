Rental of the week: 46 Robinson Street

It’s not often you find a rental in such good condition. But, in this case, the owners are considering selling the house so it's show home ready and full of upgrades. The 1800’s Victorian townhome is situated in the heart of Little Portugal making it a perfect location for shopping along Queen St., hanging out in Trinity Bellwoods and stuffing your face at local restaurants.

The home is open-concept with a ton of natural light and hardwood floors throughout.

The kitchen was recently renovated and the colourful barn style floorboards add a touch of character.

Upstairs, the bedrooms are bright, spacious and tastefully decorated with Scandinavian furniture.

While the listing says the basement is finished I'm not so sure it's fully finished. The weird cinder block posts don’t look very “finished”.

Outside the house has a decent backyard with a cute garden shed. I’m sure it’s lovely in the summer. Winter pictures never do gardens justice.

Specs

Address: 46 Robinson Street

Type: Row house

Rent: $6,000 / month

Listing agent: Jenna De Lisa

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Backyard

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Someone looking to buy in the near future. This house is also listed for sale. Blue Elephant Realty told me the owners are open to renting or selling this property. So if you want to test run a house before you make a purchase than this place might just be perfect.

Move On If

You plan on using the basement for any type of rowdy activities. Those supporting posts don’t seem stable and look like they might topple if hit hard enough.