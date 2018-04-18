Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
46 robinson street toronto

Rental of the week: 46 Robinson Street

It’s not often you find a rental in such good condition. But, in this case, the owners are considering selling the house so it's show home ready and full of upgrades. 46 robinson street torontoThe 1800’s Victorian townhome is situated in the heart of Little Portugal making it a perfect location for shopping along Queen St., hanging out in Trinity Bellwoods and stuffing your face at local restaurants.

46 robinson street torontoThe home is open-concept with a ton of natural light and hardwood floors throughout.  

46 robinson street torontoThe kitchen was recently renovated and the colourful barn style floorboards add a touch of character.

46 robinson street torontoUpstairs, the bedrooms are bright, spacious and tastefully decorated with Scandinavian furniture. 

46 robinson street toronto While the listing says the basement is finished I'm not so sure it's fully finished. The weird cinder block posts don’t look very “finished”.

46 robinson street torontoOutside the house has a decent backyard with a cute garden shed. I’m sure it’s lovely in the summer. Winter pictures never do gardens justice.

46 robinson street toronto Specs
  • Address: 46 Robinson Street
  • Type: Row house
  • Rent: $6,000 / month
  • Listing agent: Jenna De Lisa
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
  • Pet friendly? No
46 robinson street toronto Good For

Someone looking to buy in the near future. This house is also listed for sale. Blue Elephant Realty told me the owners are open to renting or selling this property. So if you want to test run a house before you make a purchase than this place might just be perfect.  

46 robinson street torontoMove On If

You plan on using the basement for any type of rowdy activities. Those supporting posts don’t seem stable and look like they might topple if hit hard enough.46 robinson street toronto

Lead photo by

iGuide

