House of the week: 57 Baby Point Crescent

This charming Tudor-style home located in the heart of the Lambton Baby Point is like having a luxury cottage without the commute.

With wood accents, an indoor pool and beautiful views of the Humber River this house is a sanctuary just a short drive from downtown.

This house is apparently owned by an editor of a Home Decor magazine so it’s no surprise that the inside has been stylishly renovated to add a touch of modernity while still keeping the endearing traditional qualities of the house.

Despite the dark wood throughout the house, it’s bright and airy.

The kitchen is large and full of natural light thanks to the glass patio doors. It’s also very sleek with all the stainless steel top-of-the-line appliances and pristine white countertops and cabinets.

Upstairs are the bedrooms, some with interesting ceiling configurations. The bathrooms have spa-like features but everything is pretty standard.

The biggest selling point is the indoor pool downstairs. That’s right indoor pool. Need I say more?

As far as outdoor space goes you’re pretty spoiled with this house. It overlooks the Humber River, so it’s super private and it’s split into two levels. The upper patio, which is just off the kitchen is in full glorious sunshine, while the lower lawn is nicely shaded with large trees.

Specs

Address: 57 Baby Point Crescent

Price: $4,250,000

Lot Size: 99.87 x 277 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 8

Parking: 8

Walk Score: 29

Transit Score: 80

Listing agent: Janet Marlene Lindsay

Listing ID: W4096602

Good For

A family that loves a good pool party any time of the year. This house would mean you never need to go to public pools to go for a dip or take your kids for swimming lessons ever again. Plus imagine how epic birthday parties can be!

Move On If

You don’t want the smell of chlorine wafting through your house. Indoor pools are kinda high maintenance. You need to be concerned about dehumidification, fresh air ducts, exhaust, heating, vapor barrier, maintenance costs, just to name a few. So if that sounds like a hassle you might want to pass.