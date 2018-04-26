Condo of the week: 43 Hanna Avenue

Real Estate
43 hanna avenue toronto

Finding beautifully restored lofts is a challenge in Toronto, and this one located in the Toy Factory building is a sight to behold.

43 hanna ave torontoThis 2800-square-foot open concept condo with wood ceilings, exposed brick, and floor-to-ceiling windows is nothing short of spectacular. And for $2.95 million it freakin’ better be!

43 hanna ave torontoThe unit is split over three floors, with an office, kitchen and living room on the main floor. I really like the decor in this place, it’s modern and just a touch eclectic. Good news if you also like the decor: the furniture, lighting and art are negotiable.  

43 hanna ave torontoThe living room is probably one of the nicest rooms in the place. The expansive windows bathe the room in natural light and the 21-foot ceilings make it airy and spacious.

43 hanna ave torontoThe kitchen is a bit of a let down in my opinion. Don’t get me wrong, it certainly comes with all the bells and whistles, including high-end appliances and two wine cooling fridges, but the cabinets just make this kitchen look so boring. It looks like an IKEA showroom kitchen.     

43 hanna ave torontoOn the second floor there are the bedrooms. Each have their own spa-like en suite bathroom.

43 hanna ave torontoThe master bedroom comes with one of the most impressive walk-in closets I’ve ever seen. It’s huge, like bedroom size huge. Plus it has motion sensor drawers and hangers. All that’s missing is a computer that generates what outfit you wear, like in "Clueless".

43 hanna ave toronto Finally, on the third floor, is a large private rooftop patio perfect for throwing an epic party, if you’re so inclined.

43 hanna ave torontoSpecs
  • Address: #441 - 43 Hanna Ave.
  • Price: $2,950,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 95
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $711.87 monthly
  • Listing agent: Claude Boiron
  • Listing ID: C4096033
43 hanna ave torontoGood For

Someone with a massive Kardashian-level wardrobe. The master bedroom walk-in closet is bigger than the actual bedroom. So if you get this loft you better have the clothes and shoes to fill it.  

43 hanna ave torontoMove On If

You’re not about that Liberty Village life. Liberty Village is heavily developed condo community and some say a “yuppie” haven. There’s virtually no green space and you have to deal with the 504 streetcar. For almost $3 million you might want a less built-up neighbourhood.

43 hanna ave toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

VRListing

