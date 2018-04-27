Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
34 alcina toronto

Sold! This is what a $2 million house looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This house did not last long on the market. It sold in under a week, which is impressive.

34 alvina avenue torontoThe sun-filled family home is charming and has been fully renovated. On the main floor, the living room, dining room and kitchen are open concept.

34 alvina avenue torontoThe living and dining room seem a bit cramped and the view out of the dining room window sucks (it’s a brick wall) but the space really opens up in the kitchen.

34 alvina avenue toronto The large eat-in kitchen overlooks the yard and is big enough to for the whole family to hang out in or have a nice dinner party. You’d probably want to have a dinner party in here rather than in the tiny dining room space anyway.

34 alvina avenue toronto On the second floor there are three spacious bedrooms and one bathroom.

34 alvina avenue toronto My favourite part of the house is the third-floor master bedroom with the en suite bathroom. I love the wood detailing that frames the windows and the peaked ceilings give the space a lofty vibe.

34 alvina avenue torontoThe exposed beams in the bathroom are gorgeous and that tub looks lavish.

24 alcina avenue torontoThe rec room is in the basement, adding a bit more living space to the home.

34 alvina avenue torontoOutside there’s a decently sized backyard, which I’m sure will look nicer come summer.

34 alvina avenue toronto The Essentials
  • Address: 34 Alcina Ave.
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 20 x 140 feet
  • Realtor: Royal LePage
  • Hit the market at: $1,899,000
  • Sold for: $2,060,000
34 alvina avenue torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

The house has been fully renovated, it’s super close to downtown and in a great school district. It ticks all the boxes for a family home.

34 alvina avenue torontoWas it worth it?

This doesn’t seem like a place where you’d get buyers remorse so I’d say it’s worth it. It’s a solid house in a great location and sometimes that’s really all you need.  34 alvina avenue toronto

great gulf toronto

Thanks to Great Gulf for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Houssmax Real Estate Photography

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! This is what a $2 million house looks like in Toronto

Toronto condo sales take a dramatic drop as prices rise

Condo of the week: 43 Hanna Avenue

Toronto construction sites are getting an artistic makeover

Rental of the week: 245 Carlaw Avenue

House of the week: 57 Baby Point Crescent

Sold! Eccentric Toronto home goes for $3.13 million

An entire new neighbourhood is coming to Dundas and Bloor