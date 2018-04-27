Sold! This is what a $2 million house looks like in Toronto

This house did not last long on the market. It sold in under a week, which is impressive.

The sun-filled family home is charming and has been fully renovated. On the main floor, the living room, dining room and kitchen are open concept.

The living and dining room seem a bit cramped and the view out of the dining room window sucks (it’s a brick wall) but the space really opens up in the kitchen.

The large eat-in kitchen overlooks the yard and is big enough to for the whole family to hang out in or have a nice dinner party. You’d probably want to have a dinner party in here rather than in the tiny dining room space anyway.

On the second floor there are three spacious bedrooms and one bathroom.

My favourite part of the house is the third-floor master bedroom with the en suite bathroom. I love the wood detailing that frames the windows and the peaked ceilings give the space a lofty vibe.

The exposed beams in the bathroom are gorgeous and that tub looks lavish.

The rec room is in the basement, adding a bit more living space to the home.

Outside there’s a decently sized backyard, which I’m sure will look nicer come summer.

The Essentials

Address: 34 Alcina Ave.

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 20 x 140 feet

Realtor: Royal LePage

Hit the market at: $1,899,000

Sold for: $2,060,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The house has been fully renovated, it’s super close to downtown and in a great school district. It ticks all the boxes for a family home.

Was it worth it?

This doesn’t seem like a place where you’d get buyers remorse so I’d say it’s worth it. It’s a solid house in a great location and sometimes that’s really all you need.