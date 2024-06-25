Radar
Here's where to watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2024

Canada Day fireworks in Toronto are a staple for celebrating the long weekend, and this year, there are plenty of opportunities to watch some celebratory explosives.

Folks from all around the city will get the chance to revel in some dazzling displays this weekend, whether to celebrate Canada's 157th birthday or just to partake in some good old-fashioned summer fun.

The City of Toronto is launching fireworks displays on Monday, July 1, in four different locations: Ashbridge's Bay, Centennial Park, Milliken Park and Stan Wadlow Park, so no matter where you live, you'll be able to catch some crazy cool views.

The fireworks displays all kick off at 10 p.m. and last approximately 15 minutes.

If you, like many, plan to spend your long weekend thrill-seeking at Canada's Wonderland, stick around until close at 10 p.m. on both Sunday, June 30 and Monday, July 1, to see their very own epic fireworks displays.

Other independent displays will be happening around the city in celebration of Canada Day, too.

Acqua, at the Exhibition Grounds, is throwing a Canada Day party which will culminate in a firework display, and you can also see some awesome shows at Downsview Park.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
