10 things to do in Toronto this week
Things to do in Toronto this week include the biggest championship for a quintessentially Canadian sport, a birthday party for one of the city's most beloved venues and a massive art show highlighting Canadian talent.
For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section.
Artist Project
Artist Project
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .