Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this week include the biggest championship for a quintessentially Canadian sport, a birthday party for one of the city's most beloved venues and a massive art show highlighting Canadian talent.

For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section. 

Lead photo by

Artist Project

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this week

8 viewing parties for the 2024 solar eclipse in Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Toronto's newest publication is throwing a launch party this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Thai festival inspired by street markets in Thailand coming to Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto for Easter weekend 2024

Beaches Easter Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2024