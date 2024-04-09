Cirque du Soleil coming back to Toronto with ECHO

The Big Top is coming back this May, as Cirque du Soleil returns to Toronto with their brand new show ECHO.

Debuting their latest original production, the 51st in the world-renowned circus company's history, for the first time in Canada ECHO will feature all of the thrills, magic and wonder that Cirque is known for — but they have a few new tricks up their sleeve.

The new show, created by Cirque performer-turned-director and choreographer Mukhtar Omar Sharif Mukhtar will feature a brand new set including a huge 23-foot-cube (I can only begin to guess what it'll be used for,) covered with wild visual projections.

The show tells the story of a woman who, alongside her dog, explore the connection between humans and animals and the power of actions to shape the world through a series of never-before-seen acrobatic feats, soaring aerialists and other death-defying tricks.

The Canada-wide tour of ECHO kicks off in Toronto with their debut show on May 8 under the Big Top at 2150 Lakeshore West near Humber Bay Shores Park it Etobicoke.

The Toronto leg of the tour will run until July 21, and tickets are already available through the Cirque du Soleil website.