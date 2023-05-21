Canada's Wonderland hosting huge fireworks display for Victoria Day 2023

Victoria Day fireworks are back at Canada's Wonderland for 2023 and they're happening the night before the fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay in Toronto so you can see both!

On Sunday, May 21, Canada's Wonderland will be putting on their annual fireworks display from 11 separate firing positions.

1,800 firing cues will help light up the park skyline and Wonder Mountain.

The Canada's Wonderland Victoria Day fireworks show will run for 15 minutes. They're promising 6,000 colourful explosions that will reach a height of 800 feet.

Note that the fireworks display will start around 10 p.m. on Sunday and certain rides may close early in preparation of the event.

The fireworks show is included with admission to the amusement park.