Radar
Jennifer Nguyen
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
taste of little italy 2023

Toronto's most popular street festival returns this spring

One of Toronto's favourite neighbourhood festivals, Taste of Little Italy, has announced the details for their comeback this spring.

Festivities, including a midway and buskers, will span the strip of College Street between Bathurst and Shaw. 

Entertainment is happening at multiple locations. There will be four Spettacolo Di Strada (Italian street performances) areas at Montrose, Grace, Clinton and Euclid, as well as a main stage at College and Bathurst.

The most anticipated part is an international headliner from Italy is set to perform on the main stage. However, the name is yet to be disclosed by the organizers at the time.

Partygoers can sip on wine, beer and spirits from festival partners in the licensed Terrazza Beverage Garden. 

Additionally, Little Italy's finest restaurants and cafes are also extending their patios to welcome diners. In total, there will be over 50 participating food and retail vendors.

Taste of Little Italy happens June 16 to 18, running from 7:00 pm – 1:00 am on Friday, 11:00 am – 1:00 am on Saturday, and 11:00 am – 10:00 pm on Sunday. 

Taste of Little Italy
