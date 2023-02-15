Radar
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

Stranger Things experience toronto

The Stranger Things experience is coming to Toronto

Radar
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Stranger Things: The Experience is coming to Toronto and fans of the Netflix hit will get the chance to explore the mysterious supernatural world of the Upside Down.

Netflix and the global live-entertainment platform Fever have teamed up to bring Stranger Things: The Experience to Toronto, which opens at Cinespace Studios Marine Terminal in the Port Lands on March 31.

The guided experience will take you inside some of the show's most iconic sets, including the infamous Hawkins National Lab, the Upside Down, and even come face to face with Vecna himself.

You'll be transported into the storyline as your own character, becoming a "test subject" at Hawkins lab, and working together to unlock your own powers to help save Eleven and Hawkins.

After your escape, you can explore Mix-Tape, an '80s-themed mall with Stranger Things-inspired food and drinks, a merch shop, and unique photo opportunities.

Grab ice cream sundaes at Scoops Ahoy, visit the arcade, eat a slice from Surfer Boy Pizza, or try a unique cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.

Tickets start at $49 per person and go on sale to the general public starting February 21, but you can join the waitlist now to buy them in advance.

Lead photo by

Netflix
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

The Stranger Things experience is coming to Toronto

25 things to do in Toronto this Family Day weekend 2023

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a new night market in the old location of a famous store

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is getting a giant maze in the heart of the city

Toronto is getting a huge lights festival next month and it's totally free

Chaos erupts as Disney-themed market goes off the rails in Mississauga