A Jurassic World exhibition is coming to Mississauga and it's like being in the movie

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is coming to Mississauga this spring, and you'll get the chance to come face-to-face with life size prehistoric dinosaurs.

Fans of the blockbuster hit can experience scenes inspired from the film, meet a gentle majestic Brachiosaurus, encounter ferocious raptors, and even a terrifying Tyrannosaurus rex.

The interactive exhibition will start with visitors "boarding a ferry" to Isla Nublar, then walking through the iconic Jurassic World gates.

You'll then get to head to the Hammond Creation Lab and discover the science behind Jurassic World, including bringing dinosaurs back to life after extracting their DNA from mosquitoes trapped in amber.

From there, walk through the world of Jurassic giants, encounter baby dinosaurs, and witness an Indominus Rex feeding of one of the world's most ferocious predators.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is open to all ages, and lasts 45 minutes per ticket. The experience opens at Square One Shopping Centre on April 14th, 2023.

Ticket prices start at $21.49 and go on sale Tuesday, February 28 at 11 am, but you can join the waitlist to be notified first.