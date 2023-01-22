The Office Experience is officially coming to Toronto

The Office Experience is coming to Toronto. No, I didn't stutter - this spring, you'll get the chance to hang out at Dunder Mifflin and recreate all of your favourite Michael Scott scenes right here in Toronto.

The Office Experience will open at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, with a life-sized fully immersive and interactive celebration of the regional paper company.

The experience includes a set re-creation of Schrute Farms, Michael Scott Paper Company Scranton Business Park, Jim and Pam's wedding, and even Kevin’s famous chili spill.

You'll also get to see original show props and purchase themed merch at The Office Experience Store.

The Office Experience will be the "largest-ever" official interactive experience, according to the creators who consulted with The Office's creator, Greg Daniels.

The pop-up will run for three months from March 3 to June 4, 2023. You can waitlist youself for tickets online and purchase tickets starting Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.. Tickets start at $37 plus taxes and fees.