The Distillery District in Toronto is transforming into an apres-ski experience this winter

The Distillery District is extending its winter wonderland celebrations with a cozy après-ski experience all winter long.

The French term translates to "after ski" or "after skiing" and was made popular in the Alps during the 1950s rise of commercial skiing.

It's loosely defined as "the social activities and entertainment following a day's skiing."

Après Ski Weekends in The Distillery District promises a whole afternoon full of essential post-ski activities.

You can warm up and roast fluffy marshmallows in Muskoka chairs, or grab a delicious drink from the many vendors on site.

Whether you're craving a hot chocolate, mulled wine, or beer, you can find it all as you roam through the brick-paved street.

All that roaming might get your stomach growling, and there will be no shortage of Canadian comfort food favourites to chow down on.

Après Ski Weekends begins on Jan. 21 and runs 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until March 19.

The events are all free, and first come first served, so make sure to bundle up and head down early to guarantee entry.