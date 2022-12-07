Radar
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
winter lights exhibit ontario place

A massive winter lights exhibition is coming back to Ontario Place

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
The ever-so-popular Winter Lights Exhibition is back for another year of breathtaking and illuminating displays right in the heart of the city. 

Lumière: The Art of Light (formerly the Winter Light Exhibition) is officially returning for its annual transformation of Ontario Place and it'll be set on the 7.5-acre Trillium Park this time around. 

The free exhibition allows you to explore the natural beauty of the park, and marvel at all the illuminating art curated by local artists exclusively for the special event.

This year's theme is "renewal" and celebrates the change of seasons from winter to spring through innovation, light and discovery. 

Ontario Place is currently calling on artists to submit their installation proposals for the exhibition by Jan. 16. 

Lumiére: The Art of Light will be open every night between March 10 to May 7, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

