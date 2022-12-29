Radar
bikini bottom rave toronto

A Spongebob-themed rave is coming to Toronto

If you grew up in the early 2000s or overall just watched the best cartoons growing up, you might want to keep reading, as Toronto is about to get hit with another dose of nostalgia.

From the creators of The Shrek Rave (yes, you read that right) comes the Bikini Bottom Rave for those who love Spongebob SquarePants... or just want to have a fun time.

You may ask: Why a cartoon sponge theme party? The event organizers have one simple answer to your question: "IT'S DUMB JUST COME HAVE FUN! COLL IS DEAD! WHO CARES!"

Round up your friends and throw on your best Spongebob-inspired outfits or tropical swimsuits and make your way to the Opera House on Feb. 3, 2023, as it will be transformed into Bikini Bottom for the night.

If you want to dance along to some of the hottest tunes as well as your favourite songs from the cartoon, make sure to check out the travelling rave as it comes to the city.

Bikini Bottom Rave is set to stop in the city on Feb. 3 and take over the Opera House at 735 Queen Street East.

This is a 19+ event with tickets on sale now priced at $60.

Grab some tickets to have some F.U.N. (Friends who do stuff together, U and me, aNywhere and anytime at all) at this epic Spongebob-themed party.

Lead photo by

Brianna Griepentrog via The Rave
