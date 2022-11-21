Toronto is getting a free sauna that's popping up in places around the city

Have you ever heard of a sauna in a music and arts venue featuring a series of curated video artworks playing inside? Neither have I, but sign me up!

Mobile Sweat is a nomadic wood-fired sauna and mobile platform for contemporary art put on by Art Spin.

An outdoor event, the project consists of a 16-foot utility trailer transformed by artist Chris Foster into a fully-functioning sauna, designed to accommodate a variety of arts programming. It aims to get you sweating while experiencing art.

Mobile Sweat features contemporary sound, video art and live performances. It first appeared this fall at the Geary Art Crawl and then later at an intimate event on the Toronto Islands.

Next up is a co-commissioned event by the Harbourfront Centre, as part of the Festival of Cool. It wraps up Harbourfront Centre’s year-long cultural initiative, Nordic Bridges with spectacle and celebration.

In the winter, mobile Sweat will tour across Ontario as a part of Art Spin's larger project, Public Sweat, and will be activated in collaboration with host organizations and guest curators.

It's next open in Toronto from Dec. 8 to 18, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Harbourfront Centre North East Pavillion.