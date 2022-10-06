Popular event made famous by Kevin Hart is now in Toronto

The "Fight Club" version of comedy is officially making its debut in Toronto, and you can expect a night full of ruthless roasts and hilarious punchlines.

The iconic Original Roast Battle tournament, which featured many notable comedians, such as Anthony Jeselnik, Sarah Silverman, and Kevin Hart, is currently in its inaugural season in the city, and there's no shortage of knee-slapping entertainment.

Toronto's most lethal comedians will face off in a series of comedic battles in order to climb up the Roast rankings in hopes of being crowned the Roast Champion.

"This show is about clever writing, hard hitting punchlines and ruthless killer instinct," reads the show's website.

The show will be hosted by Toronto's very own award-winning stand-up comedian Danish Anwar, who is the creator of the internationally renowned battle show, Your Hood's A Joke.

Roast Battle Toronto has hosted a few shows already, and more will be taking place across several dates throughout the fall, on Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. at the historic Comedy Bar near Ossington and Bloor.

Tickets are on sale now, and run for $18 online, and $23 at the door. Space is limited, so make sure to purchase your tickets fast before they're all gone.