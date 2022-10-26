Radar
Samreen Maqsood
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lower bay station toronto

New festival coming to Toronto's spookiest abandoned subway station

Radar
Samreen Maqsood
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you thought you saw everything there was to see Halloween-related in the city, think again. 

The TTC is hosting a Halloween festival at Toronto's Bay Lower Station.

The family-friendly event will include activities like trick-or-treating and free giveaways.

All proceeds will be going to the United Way Greater Toronto.

Costumes are optional but highly encouraged.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children under 12, while cash is preferred.

The Halloween Fest in support of United Way will be on Oct. 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last entry time for both days is 4 p.m.

Find it conveniently located on Line 2, down the stairs of Bay Station.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

New festival coming to Toronto's spookiest abandoned subway station

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

There's back-to-back nights of zombie wrestling in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a Swedish Christmas market for the holidays

Toronto's last big street festival of the season is happening this weekend

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Ontario winter lights festival will feature two sparkling tunnels

Toronto's spookiest parade will snake through local streets next week