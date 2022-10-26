New festival coming to Toronto's spookiest abandoned subway station

If you thought you saw everything there was to see Halloween-related in the city, think again.

The TTC is hosting a Halloween festival at Toronto's Bay Lower Station.

Join us for Halloween Fest at Bay Lower Station on Oct 29-30 in support of @UWGreaterTO! [THREAD]



This family-friendly event will include activities like trick-or-treating, free giveaways and more!



Location: Line 2 – Bay Station (1240 Bay St.)

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/aeQDf5tEtV — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) October 24, 2022

All proceeds will be going to the United Way Greater Toronto.

Costumes are optional but highly encouraged.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children under 12, while cash is preferred.

The Halloween Fest in support of United Way will be on Oct. 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last entry time for both days is 4 p.m.

Find it conveniently located on Line 2, down the stairs of Bay Station.