New festival coming to Toronto's spookiest abandoned subway station
If you thought you saw everything there was to see Halloween-related in the city, think again.
The TTC is hosting a Halloween festival at Toronto's Bay Lower Station.
Join us for Halloween Fest at Bay Lower Station on Oct 29-30 in support of @UWGreaterTO! [THREAD]— TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) October 24, 2022
Location: Line 2 – Bay Station (1240 Bay St.)
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/aeQDf5tEtV
The family-friendly event will include activities like trick-or-treating and free giveaways.
All proceeds will be going to the United Way Greater Toronto.
Costumes are optional but highly encouraged.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children under 12, while cash is preferred.
The Halloween Fest in support of United Way will be on Oct. 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last entry time for both days is 4 p.m.
Find it conveniently located on Line 2, down the stairs of Bay Station.
Jack Landau
