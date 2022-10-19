Toronto is getting a version of storytelling event The Moth but with real life ghost stories

Radar
Radar
Samreen Maqsood
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Spooky season is among us and what better way to get into the mood then hearing ghost stories.

GHOST Stories Told Live Toronto is back for another year of chilling ghost stories and singing. 

The annual fundraiser for Toronto's True Stories Told Live, GHOST Stories Told Live features storytellers telling (mostly) true about eerie things that happened to or near them.

The show will have some previous favourite storytellers and a few new faces as well, including a very special guest:

  • Set Shuter
  • Max Broyda
  • Rhiannon Archer
  • Tim Greenwood
  • Susan Evitts
  • Zabrina Douglas

Costumes are optional and while masks are too, they are encouraged, as there will be a masked-only seating area available.

The event is hosted by Marsha and will feature the annual Ghostbusters theme singalong.

Advance tickets are $10 and $15 if bought at the door.

GHOST Stories Told Live Toronto will take place at The Garrison (1197 Dundas St. West) on Oct. 24, with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. and stories starting at 7:30 p.m.

Lead photo by

True Stories Told Live
