Here's how to celebrate Day of the Dead in Toronto for 2022

Toronto will see the return of Día de los Muertos Collective to celebrate the Day of the Dead 2022 in partnership with Casa Maíz Cultural Centre.

The event will be held at five separate locations, with programming continuing from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6 at locations like Hart House, the Peter MacKendrick Community Gallery, Artscape Wychwood Barns, First Nations House, and Casa Maíz Cultural Centre. 

On October 29th, the Ceremony and Main Festivities will be held at Artscape Wychwood Barns at 601 Christie Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is free admission for all, and the celebration is quite a colourful experience if previous years are any indication.

Día de los Muertos Collective will feature "smudging by Maya K'iche Elder Bártolo Alvárez, an Aztec Dance Circle Ceremony, altars, arts and crafts, workshops, traditional Mexican food, music, art installations, First Nations drum circle and dancing, traditional funeral procession, performances and more."

The celebration aims to engage, honour and mobilize through its signature mix of music, dance and theatre performance under the banner of solidarity with its Indigenous people's movement. 

Cristian Corro via Dia de los Muertos Collective
