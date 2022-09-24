Epic horror showcase returns to Toronto after hiatus and you can meet movie stars

Do you or does someone you know love horror?

Are you constantly looking for ghostly spots to gather, meet, watch and buy all the spooky goodies you love? Well, look no further because Halloween starts early this year!

Horror-Rama, Toronto's only all horror convention is back after a two-year hiatus. It will feature a short film festival, lots of great celebrities, artists, venders, performances, panels and more. This convention and fan experience is dedicated to celebrating horror film culture of all kinds.

Sit down with some horror legends like Thom Mathews (Friday the 13th), Caroline Munro (The Spy Who Loved Me), and Lance Kerwin (Outbreak) and get the oppurtunity to learn about horror in cinema. End your experience with Horror-Rama's International Short Film Festival!

Horror-Rama will be popping up in Toronto at 918 Bathurst on October 1st and 2nd at 10:00 am.

Tickets start at $24.99 and prices go up at the door. There are VIP and full-weekend passes available, too. Happy haunting!