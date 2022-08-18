Chinatown in Toronto is transforming into a huge street festival this weekend

The 22nd annual Toronto Chinatown Festival is officially back this weekend after a series of turbulent delays and cancellations.

The Toronto Chinatown Business Improvement Area (CBIA) is hosting this year's festivities under the theme of the "Eight Immortals," which takes after Chinese mythology.

The annual festival brings in over 250,000 visitors every year from all over the GTA.

The two-day event will be filled with cultural performances, activities, and a parade from the Eight Immortals.

Street food vendors will be on site and selling a wide variety of food and drinks.

Traditional and modern Asian dance groups, bands and musicians will also take the stage to showcase their skills and talent.

You can also expect a beautiful string of dragon and lion dance shows, as well as traditional Kung Fu performances.

The Toronto Chinatown Festival will talk place on Spadina Avenue between St Andrew Street and Sullivan Street.

The festivities run from Aug. 20 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.