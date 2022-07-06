Toronto's legendary Dudebox party series is coming back after 3-year hiatus

If you're looking for a massive outdoor party where you can dance the night away, then you're in luck because the iconic Dudebox party, now known as DDBX, is coming back after a hiatus.

Dudebox started as a series of house parties in a loft on Spadina Avenue back in 2007, and eventually turned into a massive charity drive and marquee nightlife event over the years.

The last Dudebox Party was thrown back in October 2019 and is finally coming back after a few years, in collaboration with community organizers It's OK*.

These dance parties are thrown in unconventional spaces across the city (past events were held in mechanic shops, powerplants, Honest Ed's, boxing gyms and beyond) and this year's comeback event is no exception. The event will be hosted in an empty parking lot in the Queen West neighbourhood.

The It's OK* x DDBX Block Party will be taking over the Augusta Green P parking lot, filling it with music to have you dancing all day long, along with food and drink vendors for when you need a break.

The event is dog friendly so bring along your furry best friend to dance all day and well into the night with.

The venue is accessible and the event will be renting portable accessible washrooms for guests.

Local DJs will be your soundtrack for the day, spinning tracks all afternoon and well into the night for hours of dancing.

Tickets for the dance party are on sale now and start at $11.09.

The It's OK* x DDBX Block Party is set to take over the Green P Parking lot at 468 Queen Street West on July 23 from 2:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m.