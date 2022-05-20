If you're a fan of classic and vintage motorcyles, make sure to keep an eye out as thousands of bikers will soon be riding around Toronto wearing dress suits.

Motorcycle enthusiasts dressed in the fanciest clothes will be making their way through the city for the 11th annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride.

The global event brings together over a million bikers from over 100 countries worldwide to raise funds and awareness for Movember, the leading men's health charity.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride has raised over $2.5 million by Canadian riders for Movember since 2016, with funds going towards prostate cancer research and support for men's mental health.

After a brief hiatus, the event is back with thousands of motorcyclists driving classic and vintage bikes in their most dapper gear.

"After two years of having to ride solo due to pandemic restrictions, we are delighted to see the community able to ride together again, shoulder to shoulder, raising vital funds for men’s health projects," says Movember CEO, Michelle Terry.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride will be making its way through Toronto on May 22.

Make sure to keep an eye and ear out for the group of riders dressed to the nines driving through the city for a good cause.