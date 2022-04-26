Toronto is getting a huge L.A.-based pop-up with unlimited pancakes

Set those wine and charcuterie boards aside for now - one of the largest pop-up live music and art events is happening in Toronto this Friday, April 29 and attendees can expect to drink beer and chase it with unlimited pancakes sizzling away on the griddle.

The Toronto Pancakes and Booze Art Show is an “innovative reimagining of the art show concept” that originated in Los Angeles in 2009 and has since popped up in more than 35 cities across Europe and North America, including Toronto.

The event will feature over 75 local artists showing off their work accompanied by live audio performances, body painting, and of course, free unlimited pancakes available to all party-goers.

Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of art-lovers attend each year to admire local talent, and indulge in beer accompanied by endless piles of fluffy delicious breakfast cakes.

You can expect to see a venue decked out with colourful canvases, blasting music, and your fellow art-lovers adorned with body paint. Consider it the cool and rebellious sister of a classic, posh art show.

Any artist has the chance to perform and/or exhibit their work by sending a submission prior to the event date, making this a welcoming, “anything-goes” environment for up-and-coming artists to sell and present their work.

The show will go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Revival in Little Italy, with tickets selling at the door for $15 and online.