Massive nightly fireworks display returns to Niagara Falls this spring

One of the best and most extravagant ways to celebrate a big occasion is to put on a massive fireworks display. If you don't want to wait for a major holiday to check out some fireworks, then head down to Niagara Falls this spring because their nightly mind-blowing fireworks display is back.

After a couple of years of restrictions, the beloved nightly fireworks show returns to lighten up not only the Falls but also the faces of those who were missing the nightly display.

The spectacular fireworks show is set to run for 144 consecutive nights, with both the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls as the backdrop of the show.

"The return of the Niagara Falls Fireworks builds on an extraordinary lineup of entertainment options for the summer season," says President and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism Janice Thomson is a statement.

No matter where you are by the Falls, the massive fireworks display can be seen across various vantage points in Niagara Falls with some of the best views at the Niagara SkyWheel or the Skylon Tower.

If you want to check out the display, Niagara Falls will be illuminated every night starting May 20 through Oct. 10 at 10:00 p.m. The best part is that the show is completely free.

It's good to note that the fireworks show is weather dependent.