Casa Loma is getting an immersive Princess Diana exhibit this spring

Although not everyone is a fan of the English royal family, they can't help but have a soft spot for Princess Diana, nicknamed the "people's princess" for all the charity work she has done.

It's been almost 25 years since her passing and she is still adored by many. To celebrate her legacy, Toronto is getting an immersive Princess Diana exhibit this spring.

Located at Casa Loma, Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition will have its debut at the castle this spring, letting guests take a sneak peek into the intimate life of the late princess.

The immersive exhibit tells the story of Princess Diana through a lens never seen before, taking guests on a walk-through documentary of her life, narrated by Diana's royal photographer.

For the first time, royal photographers Anwar, Samir, and Zak Hussein will be sharing a collection of their original images that take a deep dive into the personal and mysterious stories behind them.

The Hussein family spent four decades working with Princess Diana and her family collectively, and will reveal what they witnessed both in public and private moments with this collection.

From photography to artifacts and art, you'll be able to walk through this guided exhibit learning and celebrating the life of the late Princess of Wales.

Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition runs from April 20 through June 12. Tickets are priced starting at $30 and are on sale now.

