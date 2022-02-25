Casa Loma will soon be hosting a huge candlelit concert for almost an entire month

Have you ever wanted to go to a symphony and listen to some of your favourite scores in a unique setting?

Well, look no further because Casa Loma is hosting a candlelight symphony that will feature scores from classical movies next month.

The Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra, led by the baton of Maestro Paolo Busato, will be performing scores from popular movies and Broadway shows.

Get dressed in your fanciest clothes and head over to the famed castle to watch an intimate concert in the Carriage Room, below the castle. To get to the room, you'll have to travel the 800-foot tunnel underneath Austin Terrace.

As you walk into the room, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of candles that have lit up the room, bringing a bit of romance to the scene.

On Thursday and Sunday evenings, you'll be able to attend their movie-themed night, A Night at The Movies. The orchestra will be performing scores from popular movies including Star Wars, The Godfather, and The Mission.

On Friday and Sunday evenings, you can attend From Broadway to Opera, their Broadway-themed night. The orchestra will be performing music from beloved musicals including Phantom of the Opera and West Side Story.

Candlelight Symphony at the Castle runs on Mar. 10 through Apr. 3. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. but doors open 20 minutes beforehand so you can sit and soak up the romantic atmosphere.

Tickets are priced at $65 and are on sale now.

If you've fallen in love with the orchestra after the event, the castle also hosts Symphony at the Gardens in the summer, where you can watch the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra perform in the gardens of the castle.