Toronto is getting an immersive Friends experience next year

If you see the word friends and automatically start singing the theme song of the hit series, then you're in for some exciting news.

You won't have to go all the way to California to live in nostalgia of the beloved 90s show because the Friends Experience is coming to Toronto.

This immersive and interactive exhibit will take you through some of your favourite Friends sets like Central Perk, Monica's kitchen, and even the fountain from the opening credits.

Fans can recreate some iconic scenes from the series including lounging on Chandler and Joey's recliner, helping Ross with the sofa pivot, and peeking behind Monica and Rachel's purple door.

After taking a seat on the couch at Central Perk make sure to check out some of the original props and costumes from the show. If that's not enough, make sure to stop by the gift shop to pick up some merch to remember your visit.

There are no exact dates of when the Friends Experience is stopping in Toronto next year but an announcement is expected soon. Make sure to sign up for updates on when tickets go on sale.