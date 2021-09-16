There's a massive kite festival in Ontario this weekend

Summer isn't over just yet and to celebrate the end of the hot season there will be a kites festival near Toronto this weekend.

The skies will be filled with colourful kites this weekend at the 9th Line Kites Festival in Markdale, a less than a two-hour drive north of Toronto.

There will be 36 acres of open fields where you can fly your kites at Nicholls Farm. According to event organizer Dave Meslin, some kites are as big as an RV! There will also be kite experts coming from out of town who will be flying huge kites and performing choreographed stunt flying.

Planning to attend? You're encouraged to bring your own kites to fly or try your hand at building one on-site.

There will be local art, craft, and food vendors to shop local handmade goods and delicious bites. There will also be activities and live music for a fun-filled afternoon.

Admission to the event is free and no tickets or reservations are required. This is a rain or shine event so come prepared accordingly.

Dave Meslin says he hopes this event will be a distraction from the funk we've all been experiencing due to lockdowns.

The event runs this weekend on Sept. 18 and Sept 19. from noon to 5 p.m.