Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
forever fest toronto

Toronto is getting a festival that will help raise funds for residential school survivors

Street festivals have been a staple event in Toronto and now the city is getting a new three-day festival will celebrate Canadian art and culture while raising funds for residential school survivors.

Forever Fest will be held at Maple Leaf Forever Park in Leslieville.

This three-day festival will be full of fun activities including live music by Canadian artists, food and drinks from local vendors and a market.

The funds raised during the event will be in support of an Indigenous charity named Legacy of Hope. The charity is in support of residential school survivors.

The festival has hopes to reach its goal of $25,000 to donate to the charity. Legacy of Hope will also be displaying a charity exhibit, showcasing 100 years of residential schools.

The event is free but it's recommended to RSVP to the event. 

There are ticket options available for purchase for advanced food and drink options.

The event runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 3.

Jesse Milns

