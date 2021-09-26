There's an escape game on a pirate ship sailing around the Toronto Harbour

Spooky season is just around the corner and that means the resurgence of Halloween-themed activities such as pumpkin spice lattes, trick-or-treating and haunted houses.

This year, Pirate Life is bringing a whole new Halloween activity to the city.

Escape the Ghost Ship is a new escape game that is held on a pirate ship sailing around the Toronto Harbour.

This new adventure combines immersive theatre, escape room puzzles and the use of an alternate reality for a unique escape room experience.

Visitors are split into groups of four to six people to work on unique puzzles and meet the different ghostly characters.

This game features digital puzzles and clues using an alternate reality so players will need a smartphone in order to participate. It's recommended to have your phone fully charged before your visit.

Escape the Ghost Ship is not a horror game and doesn't have an age restriction but it does feature spooky themes and characters that may not be suitable for younger children. The escape game is recommended for children older than the age of ten.

The runtime of the event is about 75 minutes.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online and are priced at $59.

The event runs on select nights from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31.