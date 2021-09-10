CN Tower has a new sound and light show and here's how to watch it

Toronto's CN Tower is hosting a sound and light show this year but it's different from any other light show from the past.

This year the event is being held virtually so you can watch the show in the comfort of your own home.

This animated light show was created by Canadian artists from AVA Animation & Visual Arts in collaboration with composer and cellist Cris Derksen.

The light show features the CN Tower as a beacon of hope and uses light and sound to show the city's capability to face adversity and accomplish great things together. The show uses different colours and patterns to show the different communities that call Toronto home.

The show premiered on Sept. 2 and is currently available to be watched on the city's YouTube channel.