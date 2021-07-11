The CF Snowbirds are coming back to Toronto this summer for the air show

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be returning to Toronto this summer, nearly a year after the tragic accident that claimed the life of Captain Jennifer Casey in Kamloops.

It will be the first time back in the city since the flyover in May 2020 and is all thanks to the return of the air show to Toronto.

Even though the CNE is cancelled this year, the 2021 Toronto air show will go on.

This will be the 50th season of the Canadian International Air Show featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

This is Canada's largest and longest-running airshow and it's located right in the heart of downtown Toronto.

The CIAS announced that "We do expect that this year's air show will be different than in the past years on the ground. We will follow all Public Health guidelines to ensure the safety of our performers, staff, volunteers and our audience."

The air show will feature modern military jets, vintage warbirds, the iconic aerobatics and of course the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

The CIAS will update information as it becomes available on their social channels.

The event takes place over Labour Day weekend on September 4, September 5 and September 6.