Toronto is getting a socially distanced ice sculpture trail next month

Toronto will be getting an ice sculpture trail in Bloor-Yorkville from February 26-28.

The theme of the 16th annual Icefest is A Trip Around the World. Over 50 ice sculptures will be placed around the Bloor-Yorkville area that represent some of the world's top tourist attractions.

Since traveling outside of the country isn't recommended at the moment, why not visit Big Ben, The Statue of Liberty, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and other popular attractions right here in Toronto?

Icefest is a free and self-guided event — no ticket required, just a willingness to brave the cold to check out the outdoor ice sculpture gallery.

Bloor-Yorkville BIA's Executive Director Briar de Lange explained: "Icefest is a unique opportunity to enjoy the winter season outdoors, and we're proud to introduce both socially-distant and virtual viewing options for 2021 that will create a safe way to enjoy the ice sculptures and all that the neighbourhood has to offer."

You can download the event map on your phone to see where each ice sculpture display will be placed in the Bloor-Yorkville area.

You can also eplore the ice sculpture trail in person or virtually through Bloor-Yorkville's Instagram and YouTube page.



If you choose to visit in person, masks and social distancing from people outside of your household will be required.