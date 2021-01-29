Radar
Justine Van Dyke
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ice trail toronto

Toronto is getting a socially distanced ice sculpture trail next month

Radar
Justine Van Dyke
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto will be getting an ice sculpture trail in Bloor-Yorkville from February 26-28.

The theme of the 16th annual Icefest is A Trip Around the World. Over 50 ice sculptures will be placed around the Bloor-Yorkville area that represent some of the world's top tourist attractions.

ice trail toronto

The ice sculptures placed on the trail will be made from 68,000 lbs of ice.

Since traveling outside of the country isn't recommended at the moment, why not visit Big Ben, The Statue of Liberty, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and other popular attractions right here in Toronto?

ice trail toronto

Bloor Street's Urban Campfire benches will also be lit with blue lights to celebrate Icefest.

Icefest is a free and self-guided event — no ticket required, just a willingness to brave the cold to check out the outdoor ice sculpture gallery.

ice trail toronto

Each ice sculpture will represent a different tourist attraction.

Bloor-Yorkville BIA's Executive Director Briar de Lange explained: "Icefest is a unique opportunity to enjoy the winter season outdoors, and we're proud to introduce both socially-distant and virtual viewing options for 2021 that will create a safe way to enjoy the ice sculptures and all that the neighbourhood has to offer."

ice trail toronto

Icefest 2019.

You can download the event map on your phone to see where each ice sculpture display will be placed in the Bloor-Yorkville area.

ice trail toronto

You can also eplore the ice sculpture trail in person or virtually through Bloor-Yorkville's Instagram and YouTube page.

If you choose to visit in person, masks and social distancing from people outside of your household will be required.

Photos by

Bloor-Yorkville BIA

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Toronto is getting a socially distanced ice sculpture trail next month

Toronto is transforming into a giant game of outdoor Clue this spring

Toronto is getting an immersive drive-thru dinosaur exhibition

15 virtual events for New Year's Eve 2021 in Toronto

The CN Tower is getting a New Year's Eve light show

Toronto charity loses money after holiday drive-thru event cancelled due to lockdown

Toronto's drive-thru holiday light trails are shutting down earlier than planned

Toronto is getting a waterfront festival of lights with a rainbow bridge