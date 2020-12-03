Toronto is getting a waterfront festival of lights with a rainbow bridge

Toronto has been getting lots of lights festivals we can enjoy in a distanced way, and the latest one comes not only with a stunning rainbow bridge, but audio installations too.

Site Alive is being put on by Harbourfront Centre and Waterfront BIA, and will transform the city's 10-acre waterfront campus into a wintry playground of large scale photography, light art and audio installations.

Sonic Runway, which will launch in the new year as part of the Festival of Cool event, is a 100-metre long corridor of rainbow lights that interacts with sound waves, an art piece by Rob Jensen, Warren Trezevant and Creos who have previously created work for Burning Man.

They're also responsible for Iceberg, a huge sculpture that's also supposed to be a "living instrument" highlighting the life journey of ice. These two installations will be around from Jan. 15 to Feb. 7.

During this same period, you'll also be able to experience Northern Ontario Diaries, an audio experience that collages together stories of artists from the Canadian Shield.

First up, however, is George Pimentel's large scale photography installation Portraits in COVID Times: Documenting a Nation in Change at 235 Queens Quay West and 318 Queens Quay, which can be viewed from now until Feb. 7.

"The Portraits in COVID Times exhibit features photo submissions from all over the country, alongside some of my work, in an effort to visually document how all facets of our lives have evolved throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said photographer George Pimentel.

"My hope is that people come to experience the body of work and that it helps inspire us all to bring empathy and compassion to our more limited interactions with others through these challenging winter months."