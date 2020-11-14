There's an outdoor holiday market and speakeasy coming to Toronto next month

A new Toronto outdoor holiday market and speakeasy is aiming to bring some holiday cheer to the end of a heavy year.

The Old Mill is hosting their first outdoor Holiday Magic Market and the focus is on Toronto vendors.

"We did this because of COVID," said Danielle Pagura, Old Mill marketing and brand manager, who is organizing the event with Megan Crofts, the Mill's digital media specialist. "We did this to help support our community and bring some holiday cheer back into our community."

They want to help out local businesses who have suffered this year.

"All of the vendors are mom and pop shops," said Pagura.

A full list of vendors will be online soon but vendors include handmade soaps, local artists, an open-air photo booth and handmade jewelry. There will be freshly baked sweet treats, warm cocoa or hot cider, winter wonderland lights and a children's scavenger hunt.

"We are also trying to create a fun space in the west end of the city — this is the first of its kind market," Crofts added. "It has just been such a hard year for everyone. We are really just looking to add some cheer and some happiness back into the community this holiday season."

On a patio off one of the banquet rooms, there will be an adult-only Holiday Spirits Speakeasy with wine and snacks.

Because tickets are selling quickly they are thinking of expanding hours. For now, it is Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between Dec. 4 to Dec. 22 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance. Time slots are two hours and tickets are $8 for adults.

There will be two bins at the front entrance for toys and food donations for the Daily Bread Food Bank and Women’s Habitat.