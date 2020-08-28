15 virtual events in Toronto this September

Virtual events in Toronto this September are bringing us ways to have fun while still staying safe inside, even if lots of us are getting into the routine of our new normal. From TIFF and the El Mo to food fests, astronomy and poetry, there's something for everyone to enjoy in cyberspace this month.

Here are virtual events coming up in Toronto this September.

SickKids GetLoud, now - September 30

This virtual march is all about getting active and supporting SickKids. You can run, walk or ride as an individual or a team.

Relish 2.0 The Virtual Foodie Event, September 1 - 30

Cook along with experts, do yoga classes and watch IGTV videos during this month-long food fest put on by Cloverdale Mall.

Andrea Ramolo, September 3

The Burdock will be livestreaming this ticketed event featuring contemporary alternative folk musician Andrea Ramolo.

Edwards Summer Music Series, September 3

Trio of harmony singers Boreal will be performing in an event that will be livestreamed from the Toronto Botanical Garden absolutely free of charge.

Virtual Airshow, September 5

The Canadian International Airshow is hosting a free online event this year with special greetings from around the world and historical footage from the last 70 years, plus walk-arounds of aircraft.

CaribbeanTales International Film Festival, September 9 - October 2

This festival will celebrate 15 years by having online screenings and events that include a comedy night, Jamaica night and LGBTQ2+ night, which you can access by purchasing an all access pass.

Big Wreck Livestreamed from the El Mocambo, September 10

The legendary venue is reopening with a blowout performance livestreamed from their actual stage with band Big Wreck.

TIFF, September 10 - 19

One of the biggest events in the city will look a lot different this year with virtual red carpets, talks, special events and digital screenings.

The 36th Veg Food Fest, September 11

This plant-eater's food festival is coming at us digitally and for free this year with cooking demos and live speakers talking about subjects like the science of food, hormones and health.

The Sadies Livestream from the Horseshoe, September 12

Tickets start at $12 for access to a professionally shot livestream of a rip roaring bluegrass band from a legendary stage. Proceeds from this event will all go towards supporting the band.

You Betta Bake, September 12

Glad Day Bookshop has been streaming all sorts of incredible events throughout the pandemic, and this one is a cooking show with some serious charisma from a contestant on The Great Canadian Baking Show.

Planet Party!, September 12

The Dunlap Institute and the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada will guide you through stargazing whether you choose to watch along with their telescopes or bust out your own and follow their lead. Learn about both Western and Indigenous constellations.

Winnie-the-Pooh: The Many Adventures of a Canadian Bear, September 23

If you're looking for a socially distanced way to experience the ROM's Winnie-the-Pooh exhibit, look no further than this online event where speakers will be discussing it.

Pop Montreal, September 23 - 27

Lots of Toronto bands participate in this much-anticipated Montreal music festival every year, and this year there will be lots of livestreamed events as part of the action.

Toronto Palestine Film Festival, September 23 - 29

The annual film festival is back for its 13th year but taking place entirely online. Among the short and feature films on the schedule is one from the great Palestinian director Elia Suleiman.