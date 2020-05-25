19 virtual events in Toronto this week
Virtual events in Toronto this week will let you see a film, attend a dance party, head to an online market or take a class. As rules in Ontario continue to prohibit gatherings of more than five people, these events that use Zoom, Instagram Live and other platforms are where the party is at right now.
Here are some upcoming virtual events in Toronto this week.
This is your last chance to check out the Team Toronto Etsy Sellers Spring Virtual Market. Support local businesses from home with 60 sellers of everything from fashion designs to ceramics.
The Toronto Comic Arts Festival is online teaming up with festivals across Canada. There are workshops to live interviews, podcasts and discussions with top comic artists and creators.
North American's largest photo festival features new and recent projects from Canadian and international photographers. The event includes Alberto Giuliani’s photo essay on healthcare workers at San Salvatore Hospital in Pesaro, Italy.
The Trinity Bellwoods Flea has gone virtual and showcases small businesses and Toronto artists.
Get front-row access to documentary premieres, speaker sessions with filmmakers and take part in virtual live events from the comfort of your living room as the Hot Docs 2020 Festival moves online. The feature-length documentaries will be aired on CBC Gem.
The annual DAS Year End Show has moved online, presenting the culmination of this academic school year's work of students in all years and graduate students. View a collection of models, drawings and digital presentations with different themes on Thursday night.
The first-ever Reel Girls Film Festival Winners Showcase is an international student film festival empowering young female filmmakers.
The Canadian Music Expo is back, just virtually. Tune in to see a variety of Canadian artists perform live from the comfort of your own home. Discover some new and upcoming artists for free.
The Homebody Music Festival features live acoustic performances by Canadian artists across the country. All proceeds from the three-day music festival go to Jack.org, Unison Benevolent Fund and Meals to Heal. It’s a chill and relaxed way to spend your weekend and you’ll discover some new Canadian talent.
Be a part of history in the making with Canada's largest dance party hosted by INK Entertainment and Bud Light on Saturday night. Dress up, win prizes and giveaways while meeting new people all night long.
Enjoy movies and a little competition? Pitch, Please! 2020, has competitors pitch a short film for the Toronto LGBT Film Festival. Watch this Netflix-sponsored competition as competitors across the globe compete for a grand prize of $5,000.
Back for its third year, the Hollywood North Film Awards' live stream with film critic Peter Howell on May 31.
Join this virtual queer dance party any night of the week at 9 p.m. with both local and international DJs. On Saturdays, the party starts early — from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Join free weekly crafting, painting, improv and more classes at Arts in Isolation Etobicoke.
DJ Efsharp and Cyclist stream soulful, uplifting disco music Friday night. Brought to you by The Piston.
Every weekday at noon and 12:30 p.m., join the City Hall Live online for two live-streamed sets of local musicians. The event supports the Unison Benevolent Fund to create paid gigs for musicians.
The Toronto International Film Festival selects Crave films and hosts conversations with actors and film-makers in Stay-at-Home Cinema.
Make your way through the Museum Without Walls with thousands of virtual arts and cultural experiences including a 3D virtual tour.
When you buy a ticket through the Virtual Paradise Theatre, two tickets are donated to two frontline workers. Support their pay-it-forward plan and watch a movie at home.
Jed Harper
Join the conversation Load comments