19 virtual events in Toronto this week

Virtual events in Toronto this week will let you see a film, attend a dance party, head to an online market or take a class. As rules in Ontario continue to prohibit gatherings of more than five people, these events that use Zoom, Instagram Live and other platforms are where the party is at right now.

Here are some upcoming virtual events in Toronto this week.

Events on now through May 31

This is your last chance to check out the Team Toronto Etsy Sellers Spring Virtual Market. Support local businesses from home with 60 sellers of everything from fashion designs to ceramics.

The Toronto Comic Arts Festival is online teaming up with festivals across Canada. There are workshops to live interviews, podcasts and discussions with top comic artists and creators.

North American's largest photo festival features new and recent projects from Canadian and international photographers. The event includes Alberto Giuliani’s photo essay on healthcare workers at San Salvatore Hospital in Pesaro, Italy.

The Trinity Bellwoods Flea has gone virtual and showcases small businesses and Toronto artists.

Upcoming events

Hot Docs 2020, May 28 to June 24

Get front-row access to documentary premieres, speaker sessions with filmmakers and take part in virtual live events from the comfort of your living room as the Hot Docs 2020 Festival moves online. The feature-length documentaries will be aired on CBC Gem.

DAS Year End Showcase, May 28

The annual DAS Year End Show has moved online, presenting the culmination of this academic school year's work of students in all years and graduate students. View a collection of models, drawings and digital presentations with different themes on Thursday night.

The Reel Girls Film Festival, May 29

The first-ever Reel Girls Film Festival Winners Showcase is an international student film festival empowering young female filmmakers.

Canadian Music Expo, May 30

The Canadian Music Expo is back, just virtually. Tune in to see a variety of Canadian artists perform live from the comfort of your own home. Discover some new and upcoming artists for free.

Homebody Music Festival, May 29 to 31

The Homebody Music Festival features live acoustic performances by Canadian artists across the country. All proceeds from the three-day music festival go to Jack.org, Unison Benevolent Fund and Meals to Heal. It’s a chill and relaxed way to spend your weekend and you’ll discover some new Canadian talent.

Canada's Largest Live Zoom Party, May 30

Be a part of history in the making with Canada's largest dance party hosted by INK Entertainment and Bud Light on Saturday night. Dress up, win prizes and giveaways while meeting new people all night long.

Enjoy movies and a little competition? Pitch, Please! 2020, has competitors pitch a short film for the Toronto LGBT Film Festival. Watch this Netflix-sponsored competition as competitors across the globe compete for a grand prize of $5,000.

Hollywood North Film Awards, May 31

Back for its third year, the Hollywood North Film Awards' live stream with film critic Peter Howell on May 31.

Ongoing Events



Club Quarantine's Virtual Queer Dance Party, every night

Join this virtual queer dance party any night of the week at 9 p.m. with both local and international DJs. On Saturdays, the party starts early — from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Arts in Isolation Etobicoke, every week

Join free weekly crafting, painting, improv and more classes at Arts in Isolation Etobicoke.

Wax Candy Disco Party, every Friday night

DJ Efsharp and Cyclist stream soulful, uplifting disco music Friday night. Brought to you by The Piston.

City Hall Live Online, every weekday

Every weekday at noon and 12:30 p.m., join the City Hall Live online for two live-streamed sets of local musicians. The event supports the Unison Benevolent Fund to create paid gigs for musicians.

Stay-at-home Cinema with TIFF, every few days

The Toronto International Film Festival selects Crave films and hosts conversations with actors and film-makers in Stay-at-Home Cinema.

#MuseumWithoutWalls at the Aga Khan Museum, every day

Make your way through the Museum Without Walls with thousands of virtual arts and cultural experiences including a 3D virtual tour.

Virtual Paradise Theatre, every day

When you buy a ticket through the Virtual Paradise Theatre, two tickets are donated to two frontline workers. Support their pay-it-forward plan and watch a movie at home.