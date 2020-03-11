You can soon do yoga inside the Rogers Centre

Stretch, breathe and reach nirvana inside a massive stadium in Toronto this spring as Yoga Night at the Ballpark takes over the Rogers Centre.

"By combining two components of an active lifestyle - yoga and baseball, attendees are given an opportunity to practice yoga in a unique setting," reads the description.

Part of a specialty ticket series for the upcoming Blue Jays season, yogis are invited to attend a private postgame yoga session and a Blue Jays yoga mat giveaway under the roof of the Dome.

Other specialty tickets this season include a Hello Kitty Day, Peanuts Day, University & College Night. $1 hot dogs are also back on Tuesday home games.

Tickets are on sale now for what will no doubt be a memorable stretch sesh on April 11.