Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
yoga rogers centre

You can soon do yoga inside the Rogers Centre

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Stretch, breathe and reach nirvana inside a massive stadium in Toronto this spring as Yoga Night at the Ballpark takes over the Rogers Centre.

"By combining two components of an active lifestyle - yoga and baseball, attendees are given an opportunity to practice yoga in a unique setting," reads the description

Part of a specialty ticket series for the upcoming Blue Jays season, yogis are invited to attend a private postgame yoga session and a Blue Jays yoga mat giveaway under the roof of the Dome.

Other specialty tickets this season include a Hello Kitty DayPeanuts Day, University & College Night. $1 hot dogs are also back on Tuesday home games.

Tickets are on sale now for what will no doubt be a memorable stretch sesh on April 11.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

The top 31 St. Patrick's Day events in Toronto for 2020

You can soon do yoga inside the Rogers Centre

St. Patrick's Day Parade in Toronto will proceed despite cancellations in Ireland and Boston

Kensington Market is bringing back car-free Sundays this year

10 things to do in Toronto this week

5 free things to do in Toronto this week

5 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do in Toronto today