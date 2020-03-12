Radar
st patricks day parade toronto

The Toronto St. Patrick's Day Parade has been cancelled due to coronavirus

Toronto's St. Patrick's Day Parade has officially been cancelled, according to the event's organizers, on account of COVID-19.

"Our committee made the decision to cancel the parade in the public interest," said St. Patrick's Parade Society chairperson Shaun Ruddy in a statement issued Thursday morning.

"While we are disappointed that our annual parade will not take place our belief is that public health and safety must come first. We would like to wish everyone a Happy St. Patrick's Day, and look forward to seeing the public at our future events."

The march, which was slated to hit the city's streets this Sunday, had earlier today been coming under fire for moving ahead amidst recommendations from global health organizations to limit mass public gatherings. 

Last year's parade in Toronto involved more than 120 bands and floats, with people flooding the streets from Queens Park down to Nathan Philips Square.

This year, the map shows the St. Pattie's day parade starting at Avenue and Bloor before arriving at NPS. 

Some were taking to social media to criticize event organizers for encouraging attendees to put one another at risk rather than encourage social distancing, when many other major cities had already cancelled their own versions. 

Ireland recently announced that it's postponing parades nationwide, as have major cities like New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Boston. 

Toronto is the latest big city to cancel St. Patrick's Day celebrations, but it likely won't be the last.

Honey Agarwal

